VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, and More Star in Spoof Christmas Film Trailer Created By Kids and Stephen Colbert

In the latest installment of Stephen Colbert's feature, "Kid's Pitch," the TV host let the children brainstorm ideas for a new Christmas film.

The movie they came up with is called Santa Fight, which Colbert showed the spoof trailer for after the kids pitched it.

The fake movie features a slew of familiar faces, including Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, Nick Kroll, Rachel Dratch, and John Oliver.

Watch the full segment below!

