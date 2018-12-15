VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, and More Star in Spoof Christmas Film Trailer Created By Kids and Stephen Colbert

Dec. 15, 2018  

In the latest installment of Stephen Colbert's feature, "Kid's Pitch," the TV host let the children brainstorm ideas for a new Christmas film.

The movie they came up with is called Santa Fight, which Colbert showed the spoof trailer for after the kids pitched it.

The fake movie features a slew of familiar faces, including Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, Nick Kroll, Rachel Dratch, and John Oliver.

Watch the full segment below!

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015.

