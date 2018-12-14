Video: Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal Reunite For A Sondheim Duet!

Tony award-winner Annaleigh Ashford is gearing up for her own Live From Lincoln Center solo show (to be aired on PBS in 2019), and it looks like some special friends will be joining her. Today, she posted this video of a rehearsal with her Sunday In the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. Get a short peek of the two performing the closing number, "Move On" below!

Annaleigh Ashford won a Tony Award for her portrayal of "Essie" in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You and recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Megan Hilty, Tony-nominee for Noises Off, is best known as "Ivy Lynn" from NBC's Smash and for her starring role in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical. Cynthia Erivo, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner for The Color Purple, is currently filming the title role in Kasi Lemmons' highly anticipated Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet and can soon be seen in Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royaleopposite Jeff Bridges and Steve McQueen's Widows opposite Viola Davis. Hilty and Ashford wowed audiences during past Live From Lincoln Center New Year's Eve broadcasts; Hilty in 2012 and Ashford in 2017.

