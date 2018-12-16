Backstage with Richard Ridge: As Good As Goldwyn- NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Talks the Ups and Downs of a Career on Stage and Screen

Following seven steamy seasons on ABC's hit show, Scandal, which concluded its run last spring, Tony Goldwyn has made the leap back to Broadway- starring as Max Schumacher in Network. The play marks Goldwyn's third appearance on Broadway (Holiday and Promises, Promises), and he has all the while achieved success on both the big and small screen.

But his career hasn't all been smooth sailing, as he explains in a recent interview with Richard Ridge. Below, watch as he chats about how he landed his latest Broadway role, what it was like growing up with a famous last name, how he learned to balance his gigs on film, and so much more!

Goldwyn recently wrapped production on the Netflix series, "Chambers," starring with Uma Thurman, due in spring, 2019. He continues to juggle multiple projects both behind and in front of the camera. Previously he appeared in the feature film "Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House" as part of an all-star cast including Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. He also starred with Sharon Stone in the indie rom-com "All I Wish." Additionally, Goldwyn starred in MGM's release, "The Belko Experiment," written and produced by James Gunn. Previously, he co-created and executive produced the series titled "The Divide" for AMC Studios. Goldwyn directed the two hour pilot while partner Richard LaGravenese wrote the episodes. He also took on the controversial figure Warren Jeffs, starring in the Lifetime movie, "Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs" and appeared in the hit features "Divergent" and "Insurgent" based on the YA novels by Veronica Roth.

Related Articles