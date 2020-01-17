Wake Up With BWW 1/17: FLYING OVER SUNSET Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Additional casting has been announced for Flying Over Sunset on Broadway! Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware will join Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck. The show will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Michael Wartella (Wicked) will star as Dion DiMucci alongside Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Dion's wife Susan and Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block; Waitress) as Dion's right hand man, Johnny, in the world premiere of The Wanderer at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse!

Stephanie J. Block, Linda Lavin and more are set to lead the world premiere of Atlantic Theater Company's The Bedwetter! The cast also includes Sami Bray (School of Rock), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson (Off-Broadway debut), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

1) VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, and More Rehearse For CHESS in Japan

by Stage Tube

Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead a production of Chess at Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater this month! Directed by Nick Winston, the production will run on January 27, 2020.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch a Fan-Made Animatic For 'Say My Name' From BEETLEJUICE

by Stage Tube

A fan has taken to YouTube to create an original animatic inspired by Beetlejuice the Musical!. (more...)

3) Breaking: Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier & More Join FLYING OVER SUNSET on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has announced that Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware will join Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck in its upcoming production of the new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET. The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).. (more...)

4) Christy Altomare & Michael Wartella Join Paper Mill's THE WANDERER

The producers of The Wanderer, a new musical based on the life of Rock n' Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, are pleased to announce that Michael Wartella (Wicked) will star as Dion alongside Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Dion's wife Susan and Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block; Waitress) as Dion's right hand man, Johnny, in the world premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse. Further casting to be announced at a later date.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly & More Join PLAZA SUITE on Broadway; Go Inside Rehearsals!

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Hal Luftig announced today the complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, in a production directed by Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

Ben Platt will appear on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller and Andrew Burnap will discuss The Inheritance on TODAY

What we're watching: Watch Rachel Bay Jones Sing in Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is in rehearsals for the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize- winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.

What we're geeking out over: Stephanie J. Block, Linda Lavin and More Will Star in World Premiere of Atlantic Theater Company's THE BEDWETTER

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced casting for the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Sami Bray (School of Rock), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson (Off-Broadway debut), Tony Award winner Linda Lavin (Broadway Bound, "Santa Clarita Diet"), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Earl Jones, who turns 89 today!

In 1957 James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut. Since that time he has performed on stage, television, and in films and continues to receive accolades from every corner of the entertainment industry. In addition to having won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway in The Great White Hope and Fences, Jones has garnered much praise for more recent stage roles including those he performed in the Broadway productions of On Golden Pond, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Best Man, You Can't Take It With You, and The Gin Game.

Among his numerous and distinguished awards, Jones has received the National Medal of Arts, The John F. Kennedy Center Honor, and most recently in 2011, The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented him with an honorary Oscar.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





