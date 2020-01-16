Stephanie J. Block, Ashley Blanchet and More Will Star in World Premiere of Atlantic Theater Company's THE BEDWETTER

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced casting for the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Sami Bray (School of Rock), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson (Off-Broadway debut), Tony Award winner Linda Lavin (Broadway Bound, "Santa Clarita Diet"), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter will begin performances on April 25th and will open Wednesday, May 20th for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 14th, 2020 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).

The Bedwetter will feature choreography by David Neumann, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, music contraction by Dean Sharenow, and casting by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager.





