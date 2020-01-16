VIDEO: Watch Rachel Bay Jones Sing in Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is in rehearsals for the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize- winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.

They will be joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Original Broadway choreographer, Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), returns to Next to Normalto complete the creative team led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal).

Watch below as we take you inside the rehearsal room as Jones sings "I Miss the Mountains".





