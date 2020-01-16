Michael Wartella Joins Paper Mill's THE WANDERER

Michael Wartella will star in The Wanderer, a new musical based on the life of Rock n' Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, the multi-platinum selling American music pioneer, which will open at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in the Spring of 2020.

Previously announced casting includes Joey McIntyre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Wanderer is written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own) and directed by Kenneth Ferrone (Cruel Intentions National Tour, "Rent on Fox").

Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. But how does a kid from The Bronx make it to the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame? In The Wanderer, the incredible musical journey of a troubled young man turned teenage heartthrob (and, ultimately, Rock n' Roll icon) is told in intimate and no-holds-barred detail. Dion's music helped define a generation of Rock n' Rollers. His lifelong battle with addiction shed a stark light on the darker side of fame and success. This musical takes both subjects head on, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music, and celebrates the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of Dion, New York's rebel king, the man Bruce Springsteen calls "the link between Frank Sinatra and Rock n' Roll."

Dion is an American singer and songwriting icon whose work has incorporated elements of Doo-Wop, Rock, R&B and Blues throughout his career. Both as lead singer of Dion and the Belmonts and then as a solo artist, he was one of the most popular American Rock n' Roll performers of his time. He had 30 Top 40 hits in the late 50s and 60s including, "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," "I Wonder Why," "Ruby Baby," "Abraham, Martin and John" and "The Wanderer," among many more. Dion was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Season tickets to Paper Mill Playhouse's 2019-2020 season are now available at www.papermill.org.





