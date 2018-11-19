Wake Up With BWW 11/19: MTC Gala Honors Bernadette Peters, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW Review: Tony Yazbeck, Robyn Hurder Bring a Thrilling Dynamic To New York City Center's A CHORUS LINE

by Michael Dale - November 18, 2018

The lack of permanence that allows new artists endless chances to bring their own interpretations to classic material is the most significant aspect that separates live theatre from movies and television. But in musical theatre, it's sometimes the case that a director/choreographer such as Jerome Robbins or Bob Fosse may create visuals that become so indelible in the public's mind that they become fixtures of most remountings. In the case of A CHORUS LINE, it's the whole show.. (more...)

2) BWW Flashback: So Long, Sarah! BERNHARDT/HAMLET Takes Final Broadway Bow 11/18

by BWW News Desk - November 18, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported,Roundabout Theatre Company concludes the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel on November 18, after 26 preview performances and 63 regular performances.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Stars Get Pinned! Go Inside the 10th Annual Broadway Salutes with Danny Burstein, Nicolette Robinson & More!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 18, 2018

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the tenth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony earlier this week at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). BroadwayWorld was there, and we're taking you inside the big day below!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

by Debbie Gilpin - November 18, 2018

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... Star Wars celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and the first instalment in the multi-trilogy film series has now made its way to the Royal Albert Hall as part of its ongoing 'film in concert' series. It also follows hot on the heels of a concert in the same venue dedicated to the work of composer John Williams, bringing the London Symphony Orchestra back (under the conductorship of Ludwig Wicki) to perform this iconic music once again.. (more...)

5) Broadway at the Cabaret: Telly Leung, Amanda Green and Friends & More

by BWW News Desk - November 18, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-MTC Gala honors Bernadette Peters tonight!

-THE HARD PROBLEM opens at Lincoln Center Theater tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jeremy Jordan Is Back on Broadway and Telling All About the Roles That Got Him Here!

What we're geeking out over: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ? REIMAGINED is Now Available!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses how he loved making MARY POPPINS RETURNS on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Allison Janney, who turns 59 today!

Janney starred as Prudy Pingleton in the big screen adaptation of HAIRSPRAY. She recently starred on Broadway SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.



Allison Janney currently stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre hit comedy Mom. The actress also received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's Masters of Sex. She won Emmys for both roles in the same year and won a second Emmy for Mom the following year.



She recently won an Oscar for her role in I, Tonya. Her recently released movies include Tallulah, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Girl on the Train, Minions and Spy. Other film credits include The Way, Way Back, The Help, Juno, Finding Nemo, The Hours, American Beauty, Nurse Betty, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 THINGS I Hate About You, Primary Colors, The Ice Storm, The Object of My Affection and Big Night.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

