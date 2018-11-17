Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jeremy Jordan Is Back on Broadway and Telling All About the Roles That Got Him Here!

The last time Jeremy Jordan graced a Broadway stage, he was the king of New York- earning himself a Tony nomination for his performance in Newsies. Since 2012, the rest of the world has gotten to know him through his many appearances on both the big and small screen, playing characters as varied as Jamie Wellerstein, Winn Schott and Jimmy Collins.

This season, he returns home to the Broadway stage opposite Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee in the thrilling new drama, American Son. Below, he chats with Richard Ridge about what brought him back to New York, how he looks back on some of his most iconic performances and so much more!

Jordan makes his return to Broadway after spending the past six years in television and film. He most recently starred in the hit series Supergirl, and is the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's animated series Tangled. Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. Other TV/film: Jimmy in Smash, The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, The Flash, Law & Order: SVU. Jeremy also starred in the filmed version of Disney's Newsies.

