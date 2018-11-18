BWW TV: Stars Get Pinned! Go Inside the 10th Annual Broadway Salutes with Danny Burstein, Nicolette Robinson & More!

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the tenth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony earlier this week at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). BroadwayWorld was there, and we're taking you inside the big day below!

This year's ceremony was hosted by six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein, who has starred in Broadway hits such as Fiddler on the Roof (2016), Cabaret (2014), Golden Boy (2013), Follies (2012), South Pacific (2008), and The Drowsy Chaperone (2006). Current star of Waitress, Nicolette Robinson, performed. The program was directed by Marc Bruni.

In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals received special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Since the first ceremony in 2008, Broadway Salutes has honored more than 5,000 members of the theatre community.

Related Articles