BWW Flashback: So Long, Sarah! BERNHARDT/HAMLET Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported,Roundabout Theatre Company concludes the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, today, November 18, after 26 preview performances and 63 regular performances.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand." The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Tony Carlin as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

Before the company takes its final bow, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway!

In April 2018, Roundabout announced plans to bring Janet McTeer back to Broadway in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's latest play, Bernhardt/Hamlet.

By July, the rest of the company was announced, including: Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Tony Carlin, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval.

The company began rehearsals in August...

And previews officially began on August 31.

The company celebrated opening night on September 25.

Soon after, it was announced that the play would extend its limited run through November 18!

Happy trails, Bernhardt/Hamlet!

