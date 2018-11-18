BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Click Here for More Articles on BERNHARDT/HAMLET

BWW Flashback: So Long, Sarah! BERNHARDT/HAMLET Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Nov. 18, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported,Roundabout Theatre Company concludes the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, today, November 18, after 26 preview performances and 63 regular performances.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand." The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Tony Carlin as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

Before the company takes its final bow, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway!

In April 2018, Roundabout announced plans to bring Janet McTeer back to Broadway in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's latest play, Bernhardt/Hamlet.

BWW Flashback: So Long, Sarah! BERNHARDT/HAMLET Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

By July, the rest of the company was announced, including: Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Westrate, Tony Carlin, Ito Aghayere, Brittany Bradford, Aaron Costa Ganis and Triney Sandoval.

The company began rehearsals in August...

And previews officially began on August 31.

The company celebrated opening night on September 25.

Soon after, it was announced that the play would extend its limited run through November 18!

Happy trails, Bernhardt/Hamlet!

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Man Shouts 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' During Performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
  • LaChanze, Saycon Sengbloh, and More Lead Atlantic's THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES
  • WEST SIDE STORY Broadway Revival Launches Nationwide Search For Dancers Of All Ethnicities
  • Photo Coverage: See the New Character Posters for MARY POPPINS RETURNS
  • Meet Ruben Studdard And Clay Aiken at The Imperial Theatre Box Office This Monday!
  • HEAD OVER HEELS Cast Will Perform On The Thanksgiving Day Parade

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE