Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Joel Grey, and More to Appear at MTC Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2018 Fall Benefit, honoring three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters, on Monday evening, November 19 at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue).

The evening will feature just-announced appearances by many of Bernadette's colleagues and friends, including Kate Baldwin, Danny Burstein, Gavin Creel, Joel Grey, James Lapine, Bob Mackie, Richard Maltby, Jennifer Simard, Michael Urie and more. Programming is subject to change.

Richard Maltby will direct the evening. The creative team will include Justin Townsend (lighting design), Dan Gerhard (sound design), and Marvin Laird (musical director). The stage management team is James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.

Peters has been a member of the MTC board since 1982, when she co-starred with Christine Baranski in Sally and Marsha, directed by Lynne Meadow. She is currently the longest serving member, after Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings.



Best known for her work on stage, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly! She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including Amazon Prime's highly popular "Mozart in the Jungle," which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also appears in the CBS All-Access series, "The Good Fight," a spin-off of the network's popular series, "The Good Wife."

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations (as well as performing on four Grammy Award-winning albums), and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other recent theater credits include City Center's Encores! Production, A BED AND A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis and on Broadway, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She also received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy (as Mama Rose), in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Other television credits include NBC-TV's "Smash," ABC-TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Ugly Betty," to name a few. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in "Pennies From Heaven." Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, and Coming Up Roses.

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Tables and individual tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, and the tribute, are now on sale. Tables are available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000, and individual tickets are on sale for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000.To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/season-tickets/events/fall-benefit/ or contact MTC Special Events at (212) 399-3000 x 4244 or emailevents@mtc-nyc.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

