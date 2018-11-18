Broadway at the Cabaret: Telly Leung, Amanda Green and Friends & More

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, November 18-24, 2018. Come hear the music play!

54 Below Celebrates French Woods

November 18 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. Join some of French Woods's prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Performers will include Sean Patrick Doyle (Kinky Boots), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), Harris Milgrim (Tootsie), Dani Spieler (A Bronx Tale), and more.

Telly Leung - "Sing Happy"

November 19 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Currently starring as the title role in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, Telly Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") returns to the Birdland stage with some of Broadway's best musicians to premiere his brand new solo show, "Sing Happy." This eclectic evening of music will follow the musical journey that has led him from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer - from joyful Broadway openings to a career-threatening event that almost ended it all.

Amanda Green AF! * *And Friends (Wait, what did you think it was?)

November 19 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Amanda Green is a two-time Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. Her writing credits include Bring It On (Co-lyricist with Lin Manuel Miranda), Hands on a Hardbody (Lyricist, Co-Composer), and High Fidelity (Lyrics). She is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown and Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda & composer Curtis Moore. On November 19, Amanda's guests will be Ariana DeBose, Kelli Barrett, Howard McGillin, Julia Murney and Nancy Opel, with more guests to be announced.

Bringing Broadway Home: A Work Of Heart Mentorship Experience

November 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

After a 6 week intensive with their master teachers, these musical theater rising stars from New Jersey and New York will perform on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for the first time, side by side with their mentors. Professional performers include Nicole Lippey, Angelo De Fazio, Lisa Russoniello, Melanie Beck, Hilary Maiberger, Laura Rondinella, and Kendyl Ito. The concert will be hosted by Matt Giroveanu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Boardwalk Empire).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You