Wake Up With BWW 11/1: AMERICAN SON on Netflix, and More!

AMERICAN SON debuts today, November 1 on Netflix, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Emojiland the Musical is headed off-Broadway! After its run at NYMF, the musical will play a limited engagement next year, starring Josh Lamon and Lesli Margherita!

After its critically-acclaimed sold out run in NYMF 2018, the new musical Emojiland will make a triumphant return to New York in a limited Off-Broadway engagement beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.. (more...)

2) BEETLEJUICE's 'Say My Name' Is Amazon Music's Song Of The Day For Halloween

BEETLEJUICE was featured as Amazon Music's Song of the Day on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 2019. By saying, 'Alexa, play the song of the day' on devices with Amazon Music Unlimited, an Amazon Echo or a phone with the Amazon Music app, you can hear 'Say My Name' from the smash hit Original Broadway Cast Recording of BEETLEJUICE. 'The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing' is also currently featured on Amazon Music's Broadway 'Showstoppers' playlist (https://music.amazon.com/playlists/B07YG1BLYH) where BEETLEJUICE has taken over the playlist cover this week.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Get in the Halloween Spirit with 'Sexy' from MEAN GIRLS

by Stage Tube

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a very sexy Halloween tribute from Mean Girls? Watch below as Kate Rockwell (Karen) and Krystina Alabado (Gretchen) perform 'Sexy.'. (more...)

4) Betsy Wolfe Will Lead Developmental Reading of New Musical LUNA AND THE GOLD RIVER DOCKS

Following an initial reading presentation in March 2018, Luna and the Gold River Docks, a musical by Eric Dietz inspired by the documentary The Whale by Michael Parfit and Suzanne Chisholm, will present two developmental reading presentations on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:30am and Wednesday, November 6 at 11am, by invitation only.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Kristin Chenoweth Rehearses for Broadway Return in FOR THE GIRLS

by Jennifer Broski

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Sieber

(portrait by Walter McBride).

Today's Call Sheet:

American Son comes to Netflix today!

AMERICAN SON debuts on November 1 on Netflix, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event stars Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington, in a gripping story of an interracial couple trying to find their missing teenage son.

BWW Exclusive: Matthew Lopez & Company Explain What THE INHERITANCE is All About!

The acclaimed play, The Inheritance, is currently in previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theater, where it will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White. Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller are reprising their roles from the acclaimed London production. Mr. Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Set Your DVR...

Cynthia Erivo will appear on CBS THIS MORNING

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on CBS THIS MORNING

What we're watching: Watch Anthony Ramos Play 'The Good and the Bad' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Broadway star Anthony Ramos, fresh from releasing his new album, The Good and The Bad, sits down with James Corden to play a fun game called... The Good and The Bad.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden"!

Social Butterfly: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Performs Medley of 'Day-o' and 'That Beautiful Sound' on THE VIEW

The cast of @BeetlejuiceBway performs a medley of 'Day-o' and 'That Beautiful Sound' from the hit musical! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Vd4D4nEO3Y - The View (@TheView) October 31, 2019

On Halloween, the cast of Beetlejuice stopped by The View to perform a medley of 'Day-o' and 'That Beautiful Sound' from the hit musical!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





