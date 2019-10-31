VIDEO: Get in the Halloween Spirit with 'Sexy' from MEAN GIRLS

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a very sexy Halloween tribute from Mean Girls? Watch below as Kate Rockwell (Karen) and Krystina Alabado (Gretchen) perform "Sexy."

Mean Girls began previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8, 2018. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You