Betsy Wolfe Will Lead Developmental Reading of New Musical LUNA AND THE GOLD RIVER DOCKS

Following an initial reading presentation in March 2018, Luna and the Gold River Docks, a musical by Eric Dietz inspired by the documentary The Whale by Michael Parfit and Suzanne Chisholm, will present two developmental reading presentations on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:30am and Wednesday, November 6 at 11am, by invitation only.

Luna and the Gold River Docks is inspired by the true events of an abandoned killer whale nicknamed Luna whose search for friendship and human interaction ignites a political firestorm in the small town of Gold River, British Columbia. Breaking down the wall that separates people from nature, Luna transfixes an entire community, fueling an intense debate about how humans should--and should not--interact with curious wild animals.

For the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Luna represents a manifestation of an ancient belief: the reincarnated spirit of their late chief. For the government's Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the whale is a bureaucratic nightmare. For the locals, he's a pet--or a pest. And for a drifting journalist, the story of a lifetime.

A finalist for The Jerome Robbins Foundation's 2017 Project Springboard, this reading of Luna and the Gold River Docks will feature Marcy Harriell (In the Heights, Rent), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Waitress), Joseph Medeiros (Three Tall Women, Groundhog Day), and Tony nominees Denny Dillon (My One And Only, "Saturday Night Live") and Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star, Love! Valour! Compassion!) as well as Brian Cali, Emiko Dunn, Zina Ellis, Jake Hart, Emily Koch, Tuan Malinowski, Liam Pollock and Jacob Keith Watson.

Luna and the Gold River Docks is directed by Chase Brock (Be More Chill, Disney's Hercules) with music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Rob Berman (Bright Star, City Center Encores!), music direction by Caleb Hoyer, stage management by E. Sara Barnes, and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

For more information about the show and how to obtain industry seats, please email LunaMusicalRSVP@gmail.com.





