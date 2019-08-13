AMERICAN SON to be Released on Netflix Following Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

AMERICAN SON will debut on November 1 on Netflix, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event stars Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington, in a gripping story of an interracial couple trying to find their missing teenage son.

AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington's banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.

