Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon Will Lead Off-Broadway Run Of EMOJILAND The Musical

After its critically-acclaimed sold out run in NYMF 2018, the new musical Emojiland will make a triumphant return to New York in a limited Off-Broadway engagement beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.



Back again to preside over the kingdom of emojis are Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess and Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince. The full cast will be announced soon. Emojiland's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical will be directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, and projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible Productions. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), is Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.



Originally presented by the New York Musical Festival, Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer, Emojiland was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.



Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?



"I am thrilled to once again rule Emojiland," says Lesli Margherita. "It's so rare to get to do a show that is so hysterically funny one minute and then completely thought provoking the next. From day one at NYMF I knew how special this show was and I can't wait for everyone to experience it. That's a royal decree from Princess you b*tches! ?" Josh Lamon adds, "It is so funny and surprisingly poignant. The music is just incredible and nothing brings me more joy than playing opposite my dear friend Lesli and being reunited with Tom Caruso (Groundhog Day)."

Performances of EMOJILAND will be Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.



Tickets for EMOJILAND will go on-sale at 12pm EST on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, and will be available for purchase online at Dukeon42.org; by phone at 646-223-3010; or in person at The Duke on 42nd Street at 229 West 42nd Street (Tuesdays-Fridays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6).



The running time is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.



Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.





