VIDEO: Watch Anthony Ramos Play 'The Good and the Bad' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Broadway star Anthony Ramos, fresh from releasing his new album, The Good and The Bad, sits down with James Corden to play a fun game called... The Good and The Bad.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You