Wake Up With BWW 10/18: OHIO STATE MURDERS Casting, and More!

Patti LuPone Responds to Social Media- 'I Gave Up My Equity Card'

by Nicole Rosky

Patti LuPone has responded to hate on social media. Following an incident last week at Hadestown that involved Lillias White mistakenly calling out a hard of hearing audience member for using a captioning device, theatre fans are making their opinion of the event known. While some have taken to Twitter to express outrage over White's misstep, others have been quick to compare the backlash to some of LuPone's past onstage antics- many of which have received praise. . (more...)

Jon Jon Briones, Rizwan Manji & More Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST

by Michael Major

Martin Short has been confirmed to play Lumière; David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji joins the cast as Gaston's sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's loving father, Maurice. Rising star Leo Abelo Perry will play Chip alongside Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts. They join H.E.R., Rita Moreno, Joshua Henry, and Josh Groban.. (more...)

VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Set Revealed for the First Time

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Some Like It Hot producer Neil Meron has shared a video of when the set by Scott Pask was revealed to the cast for the first time at the Shubert Theatre. Watch the video here!. (more...)

KPOP to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Today

by Michael Major

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.. (more...)

Bryce Pinkham, Lizan Mitchell & More Join Audra McDonald in OHIO STATE MURDERS; Full Cast Announced

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy is now announced. Joining Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, and Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell.. (more...)

Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Company Gets Ready to Make Music on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Almost Famous is now in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the new musical featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts, with a book and co-lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. The production will continue in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022. The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch up with the whole team in this video.. (more...)

MJ THE MUSICAL Breaks Neil Simon Theatre Box Office Record for the 7th Time

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway production of MJ has shattered the house record at the Neil Simon Theatre for the 7th time, grossing a total of $1,777,138.00.. (more...)

Hal Leonard Releases First-Ever Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin- Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights. Now, one of the most successful and influential composers of our time also has his own song collection in print through Hal Leonard, the largest provider of music publications.. (more...)

New Musical Project THE TEN Currently in Development for Broadway - Listen to a Demo Track Now

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producers Ken Davenport and Primary Wave Music announced the development of The Ten, a new musical project inspired by the power and spiritual energy of gospel, featuring music that also draws from hip-hop, bluegrass, R&B, soul, and the blues.. (more...)

