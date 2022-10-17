Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Company Gets Ready to Make Music on Broadway

It's all happening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre! Previews are underway for Almost Famous- the new musical featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts, with a book and co-lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. The production will continue in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch up with the whole team!