Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Company Gets Ready to Make Music on Broadway

Almost Famous will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on November 3, 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022 Â 

It's all happening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre! Previews are underway for Almost Famous- the new musical featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts, with a book and co-lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. The production will continue in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch up with the whole team!



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 3VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 3
October 15, 2022

Watch the latest episode where we get a behind the scenes look at the production's props, and learn about some on-stage mishaps!
Video: Inside Opening Night of THE PIANO LESSON on BroadwayVideo: Inside Opening Night of THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway
October 15, 2022

The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, whereÂ The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Video: First Look at Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill PlayhouseVideo: First Look at Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill Playhouse
October 13, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Millâ€™s 2022-2023 season. The production features Linedy Genao (Broadwayâ€™s upcoming Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, Brandon Espinoza (Broadwayâ€™s SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio. See video here!
Video: Exclusive First Look at New Song From BLISS THE MUSICAL, 'Break Through the Dark'Video: Exclusive First Look at New Song From BLISS THE MUSICAL, 'Break Through the Dark'
October 13, 2022

Bliss is releasing songs from the show on Spotify, iTunes, and wherever you get your music. Featuring music and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beatie, 'Break Through The Dark' is the fourth song streaming now. Get a first look at the studio cast recording the track here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PIANO LESSONVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PIANO LESSON
October 13, 2022

Tonight's the night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre!Â The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starringÂ Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, officially opens on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big night, so be sure to tune in at 5:45pm ET as we bring you red carpet video coverage.