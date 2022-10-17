MJ THE MUSICAL Breaks Neil Simon Theatre Box Office Record for the 7th Time

The Broadway production of MJ has shattered the house record at the Neil Simon Theatre for the 7th time, grossing a total of $1,777,138.00.

It was also announced today that MJ will open in the U.K. at the Prince Edward Theatre, London in March 2024.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry is heading to the West End in the Tony Award®-winning new musical. Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

With a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) MJ is directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who won the Tony Award® for Best Choreography of a Musical for MJ, and whose previous Award-winning directing credits include An American in Paris.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award®winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award® and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award® winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).

"As a Black musician and a pioneering voice in the music industry, Michael Jackson demanded inclusion, broke incredible barriers and in the process made indelible music that continues to resonate, delight and move listeners today," says Lynn Nottage. "I am drawn to his complicated, singular and uncompromising creative process, and to understand where, why and how he made his music."

"I am thrilled that MJ will come to London, having been embraced by New York audiences since it opened," says Christopher Wheeldon. "Michael Jackson had a profound influence on popular culture, as well as all of us as performing artists, and this musical is an exploration of that artistic mind and a creative process which is unmistakably Michael Jackson. It has offered us the opportunity to put one of the greatest catalogues of pop music ever written up onstage in a show that combines the thrill and energy of a Michael Jackson concert with a glimpse into a pivotal moment of his pioneering career. After many years working with the Royal Ballet and bringing the Tony Award winning American In Paris to the West End, I now very much look forward to bringing MJ to UK audiences."

Casting for the London production of MJ will be announced at a later date.