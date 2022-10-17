Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hal Leonard Releases First-Ever Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection

Hal Leonard Releases First-Ever Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection

The collection gathers 26 selections from Miranda's career, including never-before-in-print songs from 21 Chump Street plus selections from Encanto, Hamilton & more.

Oct. 17, 2022  

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin- Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Now, one of the most successful and influential composers of our time also has his own song collection in print.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection gathers 26 defining selections from his entire career, including never-before-in-print songs from 21 Chump Street plus selections from Bring It On, Encanto, In the Heights, Hamilton, Moana, and Vivo. The songs are arranged for voice and piano with guitar chord frames.

Songs include: Alexander Hamilton, Breathe, Cousin, Do Your Own Thing, Helpless, How Far I'll Go, In the Heights, Inside Your Heart, Keep the Beat, My Own Drum, My Shot, Surface Pressure, We Don't Talk About Bruno, You'll Be Back, You're Welcome and more.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection retails for $29.99. It is available at halleonard.com or music retailers everywhere.

About Hal Leonard


Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest provider of music publications and music instruction materials. In its catalog of more than one million titles available in print and digitally, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best-known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. Their global headquarters is in Milwaukee, WI, and their distribution and printing facilities are in Winona, MN. In addition, they have offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, TX, as well as abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, as well as in London and Bury St. Edmunds in the UK.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This YearTHE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This Year
October 17, 2022

GFN Productions offers their first Ontario-Quebec tour with The Four Seasons, stopping in six cities for seven performances of this thrilling program. Ensemble Classico-Moderne, led by talented emerging conductor Francis Choinière, featuring Radio Canada's 2020-2021 Classical Revelation violinist Isabella d'Éloize Perron.
Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th AnniversaryMike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th Anniversary
October 17, 2022

To celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, the multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album will be performed live in concert for a celebratory UK tour. 
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running NowEsplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running Now
October 17, 2022

The 17th and final edition of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's da:ns festival is now running through 23 Oct 2022.
THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next YearTHE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year
October 17, 2022

The Tempest comes to Theatre Tallahassee in 2023. Performances will run January 19 – February 5, 2023.
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…