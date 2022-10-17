Hal Leonard Releases First-Ever Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin- Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Now, one of the most successful and influential composers of our time also has his own song collection in print.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection gathers 26 defining selections from his entire career, including never-before-in-print songs from 21 Chump Street plus selections from Bring It On, Encanto, In the Heights, Hamilton, Moana, and Vivo. The songs are arranged for voice and piano with guitar chord frames.

Songs include: Alexander Hamilton, Breathe, Cousin, Do Your Own Thing, Helpless, How Far I'll Go, In the Heights, Inside Your Heart, Keep the Beat, My Own Drum, My Shot, Surface Pressure, We Don't Talk About Bruno, You'll Be Back, You're Welcome and more.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda Collection retails for $29.99. It is available at halleonard.com or music retailers everywhere.

About Hal Leonard



Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest provider of music publications and music instruction materials. In its catalog of more than one million titles available in print and digitally, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best-known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. Their global headquarters is in Milwaukee, WI, and their distribution and printing facilities are in Winona, MN. In addition, they have offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, TX, as well as abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, as well as in London and Bury St. Edmunds in the UK.