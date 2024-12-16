WICKED: PART TWO Receives New Title

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wicked: Part Two has a title! Rather than opting for a "Part Two" subtitle, the filmmakers have decided to call the movie Wicked: For Good, an obvious reference to Elphaba and Glinda's musical number in Act 2 of the stage show. The movie hits theaters on November 21, 2025. Take a look at the title card below!

You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.?? pic.twitter.com/vBhTwNTVNa — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 16, 2024

The first part of the hit adaptation has been taking the box office by storm, recently surpassing a worldwide gross of $500 million. As of this past weekend, the movie musical has brought in $359 million domestically and more than $524 million worldwide.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.