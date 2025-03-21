WICKED Movie Now Streaming on Peacock: Sing-Along Version, Bonus Content & More

Learn more about the collection of bonus material also available to stream!
Rejoicify! Peacock subscribers can now stream the blockbuster film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. In addition to the original theatrical version, viewers can experience the magic of the film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more.
Broadway fans also can rent or buy Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV or purchase the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.
WICKED, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, WICKED stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart.
The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.
