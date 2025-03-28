WICKED Movie Dominates Streaming Following Peacock Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More than four months after its initial release in theaters, Wicked continues to remain popular with audiences. According to Deadline, the musical blockbuster recently hit huge streaming numbers during the period of March 17-23 on Peacock, accumulating 882 million minutes of viewership and becoming the Number 1 movie across streaming services during that time.

The movie debuted on Peacock on March 21 and quickly became their biggest Pay 1 film during that first week on the streamer. It will be available to watch on Peacock until July 20 alongside a bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute behind-the-scenes journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more.

Wicked, based on the hit Broadway musical, tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande is Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.