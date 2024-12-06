WICKED Movie Album by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell Now Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Let us rejoicify! The official album featuring Stephen Schwartz and John Powell's score from the new Wicked movie is now available to stream. The album contains all of the instrumental underscoring written for the film. In addition to the digital album, vinyl editions are available here.

In a previous interview with The Schwartz Scene newsletter, Schwartz told the publication that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," for the underscore, adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians have "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.”

The regular film soundtrack, out now, features every song from Act One of the stage musical, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. The soundtrack opted to omit the underscoring, apart from one instrumental bonus track from the Ozdust Ballroom sequence.

Powell has previously scored numerous projects, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Bourne films, Don't Worry Darling, and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.