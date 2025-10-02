WICKED: FOR GOOD Partners with 4-H for Kindness Challenge

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good, NBCUniversal is partnering with 4-H in a national campaign to spread kindness through everyday acts of good, inspired by Glinda and Elphaba.

This fall, through the multi-platform campaign, 4-H will spotlight the many ways youth can create positive change. These acts can include writing a thank you note, donating to a food or clothing drive, assembling care packages, beautifying local parks or volunteering at animal shelters. The centerpiece is the #4HForGood Challenge, a nationwide call to action inviting youth, families, and friends to take part.

“Today’s 4-H’ers are proving you don’t need to have magical powers to change the world, you just need the courage to do good,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “They’re helping neighbors, mentoring younger youth, and organizing food and toy drives, along with planting community and school gardens. The partnership with NBCUniversal shines a national spotlight on those everyday acts of good and invites even more people to get involved.”

The challenge will kick off on October 9th during National 4-H Week and run through November 21st. During this time, NBCUniversal will host a career day in New York City, with employees mentoring local 4-H’ers at NBCU’s famous 30 Rock headquarters. 4-H is an official nonprofit partner of the upcoming film, which opens in theaters on November 21.

To participate:

Do an act of good

Post it on social media with a heart-hands symbol

Tag 4 others to spread kindness

Use the hashtag #4HForGood

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.