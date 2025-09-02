How to Stream WICKED: FOR GOOD: A Guide

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the blockbuster Wicked movie, is now in theaters. The sequel has already broken records, having the highest-grossing opening for a movie based on a Broadway musical, surpassing the 2024 film.

For those who are eager to revisit the movie in the comfort of their living rooms— perhaps as part of a Wicked double feature— BroadwayWorld has put together a guide for when the movie can be expected on digital retailers, physical media, and streaming platforms. Find out below how to watch the movie at home!

Will Wicked: For Good be on streaming services?

Like the first film, Wicked: For Good will arrive on NBC's Peacock several months after its theatrical run. At some point, it could move to another streamer such as Prime Video (where the first film is currently streaming), but it will make its streaming debut on Peacock.

When will Wicked: For Good be available to stream?

Major blockbusters usually make their streaming debut around three to four months after their initial premiere. This means that Wicked: For Good will likely be able to stream on Peacock sometime in February or March. Part One of Wicked hit Peacock on March 21, 2025.

However, fans can watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Peacock right now. Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the one-night-only event featured musical performances from both films, including "The Wizard and I," "What Is This Feeling?" "Defying Gravity," "Thank Goodness,' and more.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on digital retailers?

Wicked will be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and more at some point in the coming months. Wicked: Part One debuted on digital retailers on December 31, 2024, and fans should expect a similar rollout for Wicked: For Good.

Will Wicked: For Good be available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Pre-orders for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the film have officially opened. Listings are previewing the home video release for the movie, which will likely arrive in February or March.

The standard 4K Ultra HD release will include the theatrical version of the film on both 4K and Blu-ray. Also being released are a Limited Edition Steelbook and an Amazon exclusive giftset, which includes a keepsake box modelled after Emerald City. Currently, this set is priced at a hefty $229.99 on Amazon, though this will likely decrease closer to the release date. A two-pack, featuring both films, will also be available.

Wicked: For Good 4K UHD Steelbook pic.twitter.com/xpanbh3NWC — ? Buy Physical Media ? (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) November 21, 2025

If the release is anything like Wicked: Part One, viewers can expect an in-depth bonus package including behind-the-scenes documentaries as well as deleted and extended scenes not included in the final cut.

Is Wicked: For Good: The Soundtrack available to stream?

Yes! The new soundtrack can be streamed on all digital music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, and YouTube Music. The soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, including "No Good Deed," "As Long as You're Mine," the title number, and more.

It also includes the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda.

The new soundtrack is being released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

On December 5, Republic Records will release the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. It will be available on streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl and is available to pre-order now here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good, now in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal