Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Get WICKED Movie Funko Pops

Good news! Two fan-favorite cameos from the Wicked movie have received new Funko Pop! figures. As part of the Wicked line, a two-pack of the Emerald City Players- played by original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the 2024- are up for pre-order.

The official listing invites collectors to "Commemorate the jaw-dropping appearance of these iconic performers from the original Broadway cast and give them a place to shine in your ensemble. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth will sure leave you calling for an encore when you welcome them to your Wicked set!" In the film, the two stars lend their characteristic vocals to the extended Wiz-O-Mania sequence, which features newly written music and lyrics from Stephen Schwartz.

The Kristin Chenoweth figure measures approximately 5-inches tall and the Idina Menzel Funko Pop! figure stands about 4-inches tall. The duo comes packaged in a window display box.

Previously released figures in the Wicked Pop! lineup include Glinda in a Bubble Gown, Nightgown, Nightgown Diamond (a Hot Topic exclusive), Glinda in Red Dress and Valentine editions. The Good Witch is also available as a POP! keychain. Other figures include Madame Morrible, Fiyero, Elphaba (Glitter)- an Amazon exclusive and The Wizard (a Funko exclusive). Standard and keychain versions of Elphaba have also been released.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.