WHITE WAVE Dance Calls for Choreographers for 2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival

February 8-9, 2024 at Dixon Place.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 3 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

WHITE WAVE Dance Calls for Choreographers for 2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE is inviting performers to submit applications to the 8th SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place with live performances. The festival will be presented February 8th & 9th, 2024 at Dixon Place with 30 participating choreographers/companies in three different programs. As in past years, WHITE WAVE anticipates performing artists will hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US. Early Bird Applications are due by September 11, 2023 at 11:30pm. Regular Applications are due by September 20, 2023 at 11:30pm. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257869®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmadmimi.com%2Fs%2F13fdf61%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival (LIVE PERFORMANCES)

Dates: February 8th & 9th

Venue: Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, New York, New York 10002)

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, video, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable.

-- Early Bird Application due by September 11, 2023 11:30pm.

-- Regular Application due by September 20, 2023 11:30pm.

For questions, please contact at 2024soloduo@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822.

Application Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKBWxnqipiCZuSAsdlMul6g0Fp1a-Y2aN89IkrQ-EbDfC0Ag/viewform

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals. www.whitewavedance.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway Photo
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway

Exciting news for Wicked fans! Jake Pedersen will be the new Boq in the hit musical. Learn more about the latest cast addition and get ready to see Jake Pedersen in action in the upcoming run of Wicked.

2
Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Photo
Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!

What's Purlie Victorious all about? In this video, watch as Kenny Leon and cast explain!

3
National Black Theatre Joins PURLIE VICTORIOUS Producing Team Photo
National Black Theatre Joins PURLIE VICTORIOUS Producing Team

Learn about the exciting collaboration between National Black Theatre and the production team of PURLIE VICTORIOUS. Discover how this partnership is set to enhance the upcoming show and bring a unique experience to audiences.

4
Lincoln Center Sets Exciting Fall/Winter Season Photo
Lincoln Center Sets Exciting Fall/Winter Season

Get ready for an incredible season at Lincoln Center! Explore the US premieres and New York premieres that will be taking the stage this fall and winter. Find out what shows and events you won't want to miss.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOVideo: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Tony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameTony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA StageJeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox ExperienceHAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You