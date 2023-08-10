WHITE WAVE Dance Calls for Choreographers for 2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE is inviting performers to submit applications to the 8th SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place with live performances. The festival will be presented February 8th & 9th, 2024 at Dixon Place with 30 participating choreographers/companies in three different programs. As in past years, WHITE WAVE anticipates performing artists will hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US. Early Bird Applications are due by September 11, 2023 at 11:30pm. Regular Applications are due by September 20, 2023 at 11:30pm. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257869®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmadmimi.com%2Fs%2F13fdf61%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

2024 SoloDuo Dance Festival (LIVE PERFORMANCES)

Dates: February 8th & 9th

Venue: Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, New York, New York 10002)

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, video, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable.

-- Early Bird Application due by September 11, 2023 11:30pm.

-- Regular Application due by September 20, 2023 11:30pm.

For questions, please contact at 2024soloduo@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822.

Application Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKBWxnqipiCZuSAsdlMul6g0Fp1a-Y2aN89IkrQ-EbDfC0Ag/viewform

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals. www.whitewavedance.org.