WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Launch a National Tour In January 2020

Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, will embark on a national tour in January 2020, beginning at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and playing 40 weeks in 22 cities including Charlotte, Hartford, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, with more to be announced. All venues, dates, and casting for the national tour will be announced at a later date.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will mark the first time the play will be presented with a new performer in the leading role. With casting already underway, Ms. Schreck and Mr. Butler will work closely to interpolate new cast members into the play in a unique and exciting way that matches the play's blend of the personal and the universal.

"When I set out to adapt my personal history with the Constitution into a play, I could never have anticipated how widely it would resonate with audiences," said Heidi Schreck. "I've been deeply moved by the stories audience members have shared with me in reaction to the play, so it's an honor to have the opportunity to share the piece with audiences nationwide. I'm especially excited to work with Oliver to invite a new performer into the leading role, which open up its perspective further and allow it to remain a vital, living piece of theater."

Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop this fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving two Tony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in Leading Role in a Play). It was also named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Best New American Play, and has been nominated for two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critic Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination (Best Play).

Initially announced for a 12-week engagement through June 9, 2019 on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me has been extended twice and will now play through August 24, 2019 at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY), for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it might impact the lives of future generations..

The Broadway cast of What the Constitution Means to Me features Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) understudies Iveson.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.





