WATER FOR ELEPHANTS to Launch Memory Maker Program Ticketing Initiative

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is launching the Memory Maker Program—a special ticketing initiative with a number of non-profit organizations to help support their missions and efforts. This ticketing initiative will offer subsidized tickets to students, underserved and senior audiences, beginning September 24. Programs included in this special ticketing initiative include Vet Tix, Broadway for All, Lower East Side Girls Club, R. Evolucion Latina, Actors Fund Home, Maestra Music, New York Foundation for Senior Citizens and many more.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, with a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll. WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS stars Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Shucked), four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels), Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Philippe Aymard (Cirque du Soleil’s Dralion), Stan Brown (“Homicide: Life in the Streets”), Sara Gettelfinger (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and Wade McCollum (Wicked) and features Brandon Block, Chita Rivera Award winner Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Samantha Gershman, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Marina Mendoza, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, Michelle West and Conor Wild.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
