WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Andrew Barth Feldman - Live at 5pm ET!
Andrew Barth Feldman is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
This week's guest is Andrew Barth Feldman!
Watch the latest episode with Nicolette Robinson below!
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...