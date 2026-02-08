Video: Kristen Bell and Cheyenne Jackson Sing 'Happy Days Are Here Again'

Kristen Bell joined Cheyenne Jackson for a rendition of "Happy Days Are Here Again" during the latter's Midlife Torso Tour concert at The Wallis.

In the caption, Bell thanked Jackson for the opportunity to perform together, calling the concert "lovely."

Jackson will continue on this leg of the Midlife Torso Tour, with the following schedule:

March 10, 2026: Musco Center for the Arts in Orange, California at 7:30 p.m.

March 12, 2026: Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho at 7:30 p.m.

March 14, 2026: Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree, Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

March 15, 2026: The Lincoln Center Performance Hall in Fort Collins, Colorado at 7 p.m.

March 18, 2026: Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center in Erie, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m.

April 1, 2026: Schaeffer Auditorium in Kutztown, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m.

April 3, 2026: The Pullo Center at Penn State York in York, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m.

May 11, 2026: Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.