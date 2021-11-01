WATCH: Nick Rashad Burroughs Releases Music Video for 'Crazy' Directed by Zhailon Levingston

Nick Rashad Burroughs, Broadway performer and recording artist currently in the Original Broadway Company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, has premiered his new music video for the single 'Crazy' off of his debut ep, 'Groove Machine'.

Watch below!

The Music video is directed by Broadway's Zhailon Levingston of "Chicken & Biscuits" on Broadway. This music video pays tribute to Wesley Snipes 90's Movies like Too Wong Foo, Blade & more!

The music video features Dahlia Sin from Ru Paul's Drag Race & Lagoona Bloo from "NBC's The Voice".