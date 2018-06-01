Zooming In...
Jun. 1, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Peter Hylenski!

Quick Facts About Peter:

His Nomination: Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Show: Once on This Island

Up Against: Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), Scott Lehrer (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Brian Ronan (Mean Girls), Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical)

Did You Know?: This marks Peter's fifth Tony nomination!

Photos by Walter McBride

Peter on his first Broadway show: "I think the first Broadway show I saw was Phantom of the Opera. I was just amazed and glued to my seat just watching the physical production, listening to the voices, listening to the orchestra, and I thought, 'This is what I wanna be a part of.'"

Watch below as Peter tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Peter Hylenski
