WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Peter Hylenski

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Peter Hylenski!

Quick Facts About Peter:

His Nomination: Best Sound Design of a Musical



The Show: Once on This Island

Up Against: Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), Scott Lehrer (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Brian Ronan (Mean Girls), Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical)

Did You Know?: This marks Peter's fifth Tony nomination!

Photos by Walter McBride

Peter on his first Broadway show: "I think the first Broadway show I saw was Phantom of the Opera. I was just amazed and glued to my seat just watching the physical production, listening to the voices, listening to the orchestra, and I thought, 'This is what I wanna be a part of.'"

Watch below as Peter tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

