WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: LaChanze

May. 19, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on LaChanze!

Quick Facts About LaChanze:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Role: Diva Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Up Against: Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Jessie Mueller (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel)

Did You Know?: LaChanze won a Tony Award in 2006 for her performance in The Color Purple.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as LaChanze tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

