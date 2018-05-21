WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Alexander Gemignani

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Alexander Gemignani!

Quick Facts About Alexander:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



The Role: Enoch Snow in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Up Against: Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit)

Did You Know?: He made his Broadway debut playing John Hinckley in the 2004 revival of Assassins.

Photos by Walter McBride

What show would he drop everything to see tonight? "Maybe I could first act one, and second act another. I think probably start at The Band's Visit. I've gotta see Tony Shalhoub. And then I probably would see My Fair Lady because I was in it in high school and I just need to see if they can live up to our production," he jokes.

Watch below as Alexander tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

Related Articles