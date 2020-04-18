Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: Ben Vereen in 'Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Ben Vereen's 'Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Join Ben Vereen for an unforgettable evening of song and story - featuring the showstoppers you love with new music that will leave you inspired! A Tony and Drama Desk Award winner for his renowned performance in Bob Fosse's Pippin, Mr. Vereen's Broadway credits include: Wicked, I'm Not Rappaport, Chicago, Hair, Fosse, Jelly's Last Jam, Jesus Christ Superstar, and A Christmas Carol. Featuring: Lee England Jr. (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Making the Band), Jesse Lenat ("Sneaky Pete), and Nita Whitaker ("Star Search" Winner, Ragtime, Ten Commandments)."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
