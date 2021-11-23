WAITRESS Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway

The long-running hit Broadway musical Waitress is now in its final weeks of performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC). The return engagement following the pandemic shutdown must end on January 9, 2022 due the prior booking of an incoming Broadway show.

Ciara Renée begins her run as Jenna on Thursday, November 25 with Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry joining Renée as Dr. Pomatter and current cast member Tyrone Davis, Jr. taking over the role of Ogie on Monday, November 29.

The cast of Waitress also features Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble is Mark Christine, Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Brandon Kalm, Emily Koch, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Grace Stockdale, Charlotte Surak, Cherise Thomas, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns and Nyla Watson. McKenzie Melia Calderon and Ava Kacey Thomas join as new Lulus on November 25.

Tickets are available in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Box office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10:00am till curtain, and Sunday Noon till curtain. Wednesdays 10am till 6pm. Tickets are also available at WaitressTheMusical.com, Telecharge.com and by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress is now playing both US and UK tours with new international productions to be announced at a later date.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by the American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus Artistic Director and Diane Borger, Producer).