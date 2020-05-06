Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, May 6- Christy Altomare, Christine Ebersole and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 6, 2020.

Wednesday, May 6

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with all things Sondheim with Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Caitlin Kinnunen hosts Broadway Song/Story Time! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

TEDx Broadway - What's the best we can be right now? A conversation series from TEDxBroadway featuring Alton Fitzgerald White & Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Join us for this online conversation with a central theme in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Broadway community. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

R&H Goes Live! - Christy Altomare performs "A Cockeyed Optimist" from Rodgers & Hammerstein 's SOUTH PACIFIC click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song w/ Gaelen Gilliland - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS: Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed. Adapted for the Stage by Nia Vardalos. Starring Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Nia Vardalos and Natalie Woolams-Torres. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Martha Matinee - Chronicle: Dancing Resistance Featuring Martha's Masterwork from 1936 click here

on hope: a digital song cycle (Part 2) - on hope: a digital song cycle is an unprecedented outpouring of new musical theatre pieces designed to spark hope during this global crisis. Curated by Matt Powell & Victoria Saxton in collaboration with The Other Palace, the trilogy blends together pre-recorded and live performances of songs written by over 60 international composers and features a cast of over 100 performers while in isolation. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-MAMMA MIA! Choreography w/ Chloe Byrnes - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3D+U - Wacky Wednesday's continues with special guest Rachel York ! click here

The Show Must Go Online- The Comedy of Errors - Rob Myles directs Harry Boyd (Ensemble 2), Gary Boulter (Doctor Pinch), Kelly Bronwen Jones (Luciana), Robbie Capaldi (Antipholus of Syracuse), John DeFilippo (Ensemble 1), Honey Gabriel (Courtezan), Chris Garner (Egeon), Bill Glaser (Solinus, Duke of Ephesus), Charlotte Harvey (Aemilia), Roanna Lewis (Dromio of Ephesus), Jed Resnick (Antipholus of Ephesus), Miztli Rose (Adriana), Alice Osmanski (Angelo), Amy Sutton (Dromio of Syracuse), with Adam Boyle and Claire Richardson as swings. click here

4:00 PM

Curtain Up! - Meghan Picerno & Jeremy Stolle, Ashley Loren, Kiki Ebsen and more A one-hour live entertainment show for our aging loved ones nationwide. With your host, Emma Rodbro click here

Broadway Babysitters - Vasthy Mompoint hosts a Broadway Dance Party! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

BPN Town Hall- special guest Broken Records - A BPN Town Hall hosted by Equity One, with special guest Broken Records Missing Happy Hour with your friends? BPN has you covered! Join the hosts of Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour (BPN.fm/EquityOne) as they catch up with your favorite podcast hosts! Each Wednesday and Saturday at 4:00 ("between shows" if you will) they'll chat LIVE with some of Broadway Podcast Network's best podcasters. Cocktails, games and laughs are guaranteed. So pour yourself a drink, and join us for Happy Hour on the Broadway Together Town Hall! click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

NYTW Fireside Chat - Join NYTW Literary Director & Dramaturg Aaron Malkin, NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares and longtime Usual Suspect Rubén Polendo (Artistic Director, Theater Mitu) in conversation about their artistry and being in residence at New York Theatre Workshop. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Fox Trot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome - Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with the music and lyrics of Drew Gasparini: 'It's Kind of a Funny Story.' click here

7:00 PM

The Tank: Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- MAY 6 Cardio Fitness Burst with Shaye Hopkins - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works - This installment will be a 30-minute virtual live stream which will include excerpts from the new musicals new musicals JEANNETTE (by Lauren M. Gunderson and Ari Afsar) about Jeannette Rankin - the first woman elected to Congress, and MISS STEP (by Melissa Li and Kit Yan) a heartfelt 80s dance musical comedy featuring a transgender/non-binary (TGNB) cast. MISS STEP is for anyone with a dream, who loves the 80s, and who has ever found family in the most unexpected places. click here

#LAOAtHome - He stole the show as Papageno in this season's production of "The Magic Flute." Now, Theo Hoffman is getting ready for his #LAOAtHome recital. click here

HERE@Home - The Reception click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Saariaho's L'Amour de Loin Starring Susanna Phillips, Tamara Mumford, and Eric Owens, conducted by Susanna Mälkki. From December 10, 2016. click here

Live Online Reading of Othello - Quinessence Theatre presents a free live streamed reading of Shakespeare's Othello, starring some of the cast of our original 2013 production. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Sally Rudetsky birthday celebration with Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Rob McClure! click here





