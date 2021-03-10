Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 10- with Sam Harris, Laura Benanti, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 10, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 24: Courageous Women - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Ruth Crawford Seeger's String Quartet appears alongside Alan L. Smith's Vignette's Covered Wagon Woman. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Sam Harris! click here

3:00 PM

Lemuria - Written by Bonnie Antosh. Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. In the animal kingdom and in our own, how does a queen pass the crown to another queen? LEMURIA is queer King Lear in a North Carolina lemur lab. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest: Tory Bullock! click here

#ConcertsForKids- Nobuntu - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Female a cappella quintet, Nobuntu, performs a lively set that includes traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro-Jazz and Gospel influences, and dancing! (Rerun) click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Zane Mark! - This week Live & In Color is chatting with Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls, The Prom) and Zane Mark (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, Motown The Musical) from Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) on 3/10 at 6pm EST. MUSE is a non-profit organization that is committed to creating diversity within the music departments of the theatre industry by providing access, internships, mentorships, and support to historically marginalized people of color. "Be Our Guest!" is a series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Hispánico Nube Blanco Watch Party - Nube Blanco ("White Cloud") is inspired by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's childhood memories of beautiful songs of Maria Dolores Pradera. Additional pieces include Locked up Laura (2009) and Mad'Moiselle (2014). The evening will feature a panel of special guests. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS - Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents I AM A GENIUS (DOES ANYONE HERE KNOW ME?), created and performed by Lois Brown. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, the performance is a look into a shimmering world of forgotten and brilliant things with the help of paper, plastic, foil, and a microphone. Newfoundland-based artist Lois Brown shares a look into memory and dementia, value and worthlessness, and the rational and the magical. I AM A GENIUS... is an improvised sonic choreography of things, composed by Montreal-based James O'Callaghan and infused with Brown's off-beat humour, her mis-use of objects, and her genuine playfulness with the audience. "Brown's wry text and visual metaphors offer a searingly fresh way of looking at the world." - Governor General's Award-winning playwright Robert Chafe Created by Lois Brown / Composition by James O'Callaghan / Performed by Lois Brown & James O'Callaghan / Stage Management by Emily Austin / Lighting Design by Phil Winters / Projection Design by Pat Dempsey / Dramaturgy by Thea Patterson & Emma Tibaldo / Direction for the Digital Platform by Andrea Cooper & Ruth Lawrence / Production Management by Mara Bredovskis / Produced by Jenn Deon for PerSIStence Theatre / Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Martin / Production Assistant Olivia Curtis-Brown / Videography by the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre / Editing by Brian Kenny click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Winds in Concert - Emerging Artist Series Conductor Mark A. Norman leads the UNCSA Wind Ensembles in Frank Ticheli's explosive "Vesuvius," Arthur Bird's "Marche Miniature" and Gordon Jacob's Serenade for Winds. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 12, 2019. click here

NJSO Virtual- From Pier C Park in Hoboken - Trailblazing composer George Walker (the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music) lived in Montclair, NJ, for most of his life. We go to the waterfront of Hoboken's Pier C Park for the movement from his String Quartet No. 1 had later life as his most performed work, Lyric for Strings. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Women's History Month: Broadway for Racial Justice with guest host Laura Benanti, joined by Brandon Michael Nase, Cindy Tsai and Celia Keenan-Bolger. click here

The Glass Between Stars - In The Glass Between Stars, Claire is drinking coffee at a café in North Hollywood, when she hears Gideon call her name. It's been three years since high school sweethearts Gideon and Claire, now 27, separated. The Glass Between Stars jumps back and forth through time in a non-linear journey exploring grief, loss, the meaning of death, the universe, and time. click here