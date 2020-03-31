Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 31- with Santino Fontana, Josh Gad and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 31, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Simon Bailey performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:30pm- Kelly Mathieson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- Beth Johnson Nicely leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with a Frozen reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Jordan Luke Gage performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Stephanie Hsu leads Broadway Song/Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Nick Blaemire, Monet Sabel & Kristina Dizon. Watch here!

4:00pm- The Tank presents Cyber Tank. Watch here!

6:00pm- Michael Feinstein debuts Music and Conversations with stories about the Gershwins. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues #54BelowatHome with archive performances from Ryan Scott Oliver. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Zisl Slepovitch: "Klezmer Clarinet and Beyond". Watch on the company's Facebook here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia (starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, and Peter Mattei, conducted by Maurizio Benini). Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring the cast of This Is Us. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Egan and Drew sing from their living rooms!

Danza, Kane, Armitage, Halston & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Next to Normal!

Cavenaugh sings from the vault!

Break(down) visits Mockingbird!

Learn the 1/2 Kneeling Position on #MobilityMinute





