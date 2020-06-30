Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, June 30- Tiler Peck, Shakespeares's Sonnets, and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | (Substitute) Bethany Tesarck - Substituting for Tomás this week, Bethany will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Intermediate Ballet class that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Intermediate ability level. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center in Conversation: Pride & Black Lives Every Day. Join us for a conversation on the role of institutions in the movements for inclusion and justice with a particular focus on Black and Latinx LGBTQIA+ artists. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

2:00 PM

Live with Carnegie Hall - Few artists' careers are as closely intertwined with their history at Carnegie Hall as that of pianist Daniil Trifonov. Two months after winning the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011, he was on the Hall's main stage in a concerto performance with Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra. The following season he returned for his recital debut, subsequently released as his first recording on the Deutsche Grammophon label. By 2017, he became the Hall's youngest Perspectives artist, curating a seven-concert series. Join Trifonov as he discusses his meteoric rise over the past decade with the equally legendary Emanuel Ax and special guest Sergei Babayan. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CyberTank Variety Show: Black Phoenix Nest - Black Excellence - A CyberTank Virtual Variety Show Hosted by Phoenix Dey Featuring: Beleza Negra, Nita B Yellowcakes, Bentley Rebel, Utter Beauty, YungPoleMaster, Queenly Femmetastic, Jazz the Poler, and Sassy. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): James Conlon leads a podcast about Wagner's Ring cycle click here

5:30 PM

Jenna + the Whale - A virtual reading and benefit for North Star Projects and The Sol Project. Following the presentation, there will be a post-show conversation with playwrights Vanessa Garcia and Jake Cline, and director Conor Bagley moderated by North Star Projects producing artistic director and Sol Project artistic producer Adriana Gaviria. Event tickets are $8. For tickets and more information, visit northstarprojects.org. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis for Theater | Sean Patrick Doyle - Learn the fundamentals of breaking down any scene using methods created by Stanislavsky and the American masters who built on his techniques. During our hour-long book work session we'll be focusing on using objectives and obstacles to motivate action in a scene, and we'll touch on how to create compelling performances of solo texts without the benefit of a scene partner. This class will incorporate texts from celebrated German-American actress Uta Hagen click here

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: TBA click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From April 8, 1989. click here

Ballet Hispanico's Noche Unidos - We have been inspiring people through dance for 50 years. Join us in celebrating our legacy. United the future is ours. Hosted by Eduardo Vilaro. Premieres by Kiri Avelar, Carlos Pons Guerra, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramierez Sansano, Nancy Turano, and Eduardo Vilaro. Appearances include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Paquito D'Rivera, and Arturo O'Farrill click here

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

8:00 PM

Queens Theatre: New American Voices Reading of LYIN' ASS - Queens Theatre's venerable New American Voices Reading Series goes online with the Summer 2020 Virtual Reading Series, debuting three new readings on the last Tuesday of June, July, and August, with donations going to support Queens Theatre's ongoing operations during COVID-19. June 30th: LYIN' ASS, by Eugene Lee, directed by SaMi Chester. A set of fraternal twins is separated at birth. The girl, Willie Mae, grows up to become a Texas Ranger who has solved every case except one - the kidnapping of a teen-aged girl. On the verge of retirement, with the help of her elderly friend Amos, Willie Mae revisits her past and the brother she tried to forget. Filled with secrets, clues, and fantastical stories, LYIN' ASS is a rich character study with a tantalizing mystery at its core. click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is a half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! which will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage. For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of William Shakespeare (our premiere resident playwright) has increased exponentially since they joined us for Thinking Shakespeare Live! In this lively program, Edelstein, called by NPR "one of the country's leading Shakespeareans," provides audiences a unique opportunity to learn the methods he imparts to professional actors in the rehearsal room. This entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the creative process offers a primer on the tools used to hear and understand Shakespeare. With humor and insight, it brings audiences into the intoxicating world of the Bard and shows how his masterful poetry can come to life for everyone. This special program, based on Edelstein's book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, has been performed by Edelstein across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You