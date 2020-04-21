Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 21- with Drama Desk Nominations and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 21, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- offering their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!

1:00pm- Carly Hughes leads a Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the Drama Desk nominations and a Urinetown cast reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home hosts Visual Art Workshop with Barbara Ellmann. Watch here!

3:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues with Ute Lemper- In advance of her concert in April 2021 as part of the Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression festival, chanteuse Ute Lemper honors the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps with songs of rebellion, hope, defiance, and life-affirming resilience written during the Holocaust. Check it out here!

3:00pm- Dominique Kelley leads Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- The Tank hosts CyberTank "Outdoors?", hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

5:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Tearjeakers Film Club. Carl Andress hosts a Zoom to discuss Now, Voyager, one of Charles Busch's top 10 tearjerker films. Watch here!

6:00pm- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Check it out on Twitch here!

7:00pm- Café La MaMa Live: Take 3. Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Artists: Leah Ogawa, Ryan Szelong, Sugar Vendil, Zui Gomez, Adam Narimatsu, Jazmin Yvonne. Watch here!

7:00pm- The Show Must Go On... Show continues with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Field Producer Amanda Cowper. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca

(starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of One Day at a Time! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- NYC Ballet kicks off digital season with George Balanchine's Allegro Brillante, filmed on January 18, 2017. Featuring Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette. Introduced by Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford. Watch here!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with composer Ryan Scott Oliver. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Treasure Island

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Oakley sings from her living room!

Doubtfire & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Mary Poppins!

Jbara sings from the vault!

Get your workout on with MFF!





