Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, July 9- with Rosie Perez, an ALTAR BOYZ Reunion & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This beginner yoga/stretch class is meant for everyone, with movement that will expand your stretching vocabulary and start your day feeling invigorated. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Rockin' Sing-a-Long with Mike Messer click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

We See the Light: Sustainable Lighting Design - How can you make your lighting design more sustainable? Are you looking for concrete tools and actions to directly implement into your practice? Look no further than this session with Ian Garrett, a leader in the field of sustainability in arts and culture, and co-founder and director of the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts (CSPA). He will discuss best practices in the field, current research, and case studies for how to go green from the first design meeting through strike. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: ARICAMA PLAY! With Maria! - Join the Aricama Goddesses and Maria in a short segment to focus on good vibes and fun times! Maria will also workshop how to make a book out of one sheet of paper. Mark your calendars for a joyous time! click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

National Theatre at Home- The Deep Blue Sea - A flat in Ladbroke Grove, West London. 1952. When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge. Helen McCrory and director Carrie Cracknell reunite following the acclaimed Medea in 2014, for a stage portrait of need, loneliness and long-repressed passion. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Ellyn Marsh - Learning to sing is all mental and placement. It's easier than you think. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Four Singers will perform. This class will be useful for all participants, not just the featured Singers. For those who would like to sing: 1. Sign up! 2. Email evie@broadwayweekends.com with the date & class you would like to sing in. 3. 48 hours before class, those who have been randomly selected to sing will be contacted. They will have 24 hours to claim their space before it is passed on! click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Ali Solomon click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice - Join BTU founding member and moderator Audra McDonald and Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, in conversation for Black Theatre United's Inaugural event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice". click here

7:00 PM

My Broadway Memory with guests Max Crumm & Allie Trimm - My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. click here

Ultimate Broadway Hangout - Here's a fun way to get your Broadway fix every Thursday night: Hear stories, play trivia and get all your burning questions answered live in this theater-lovers' hangout hosted by Be More Chill stars Talia Suskauer and Anthony Chatmon. Who knows? This might be the week you end up winning a Broadway-themed prize! click here

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

A Fireside Chat with Geetha Reddy - Playwright Geetha Reddy joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a Fireside Chat. Geetha Reddy is a playwright and filmmaker working in the Bay Area. Her plays 'Safe House' and 'On a Wonderverse' were selected for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. 'Safe House' premiered at San Francisco Playhouse. She wrote 'HeLa' (TheatreFirst) with Lauren Gunderson and 'Blastosphere!' (Central Works Theater) with Aaron Loeb. 'Me Given You', 'Girl in a Box', and 'On a Wonderverse' were part of the Playwright's Foundation's 'In the Rough' reading series. Her plays have also appeared in the San Francisco Fringe Festival, the Santa Rosa Quickies festival, and the Best of PlayGround Festival, the Just Theatre Lab series and the Crowded Fire Matchbox series. Her short film 'Obit' appeared at LA Shorts, NY Indie Fest, Bend Film Festival, the GI Film Festival and many others. She is a five-time recipient of PlayGround's Emerging Playwright Award winner and a June Anne Baker Prize Winner. Geetha is a member of the Dramatist's Guild, former Resident Playwright at the Playwright's Foundation and was recently under commission (through the Gerbode Foundation) on an adaptation of 'A Tale of Two Cities' for Shotgun Players and TheatreFirst. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Lawrence Brownlee click here

A Celebratory Tribute to the African American Woman featuring The Forgotten Healer - Soulful Productions, Inc. will perform A Celebratory Tribute to the African American Woman which takes a journey from the 1800s to present day spotlighting a few of the many powerful Black women throughout history and their works that helped to shape and cultivate politics, culture, art, dance, music and history. A one-woman excerpt from the play, The Forgotten Healer by up and coming Playwright Ed "Tiger" Verdin follows the life, struggle and triumphs of Dr. Emma Wakefield-Palliet, Louisiana's first Black woman doctor in 1897 whose history was erased during post-Reconstruction. Dr. Wakefield finally received recognition by the State of Louisiana and Governor John Bel Edwards in November 2018. Starring Fallon Mitchell as Dr. Wakefield. Bria Burrell as Sojourner Truth, Tiffany Dupas as Billie Holliday, Shani P. Nelson as Nina Simone, LaDaisha Bowles-Webber as Maya Angelou, Renita Nelson performing the Broadway hit "I know Where I've Been" and Kyla Provost performing a powerful lyrical/hip hop/pointe dance tribute to today's powerful young Black women. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration. Outstanding highlights of SAB's annual Workshop Performances, with commentary from the school's leaders, faculty, and distinguished alumni Justin Peck and Maria Kowroski. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'The Addams Family' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Learn choreography inspired by the hit show The Addams Family FIRST HAND from an Original cast member. Warm up, Learn choreography to The Tango, hear stories and ask questions about the show! click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: Meet Mark Twain. Join us on the set of the 1997 production Big River. Hosted by Susie Speidel and Music Director Albert Evans. Performances by Catrice Joseph, Jayme McDaniel, Jessica Wright, and Ms. Speidel, with a lecture by Dr. Elliot Engel. click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Samuel Harold checks into a hotel located in the afterlife without realizing that he's died. For the Concierge and longtime resident Edward, this is a first, and they realize the man's soul is missing. They must break the news to their new guest, but that begs a new question: can Samuel check out? click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From March 16, 2013. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests Rosie Perez click here

Altar Boys Reunion - Ken Davenport will present a virtual reunion with the cast and creatives of Altar Boyz on July 9th at 8pm EDT on The Producer's Perspective Live. Susan Blackwell ([title of show], "Side By Side By Susan Blackwell", "Now Here This") is set to host the virtual event. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Already the most talked about heritage group of the twenty-first century, First Ladies of Disco is comprised of legendary, award-winning artists whose hits span multiple decades. The ensemble includes two-time Grammy nominee Martha Wash ("It's Raining Men"), Grammy and Oscar nominee, R&B/dance icon Linda Clifford ("Runaway Love"), and the exciting Norma Jean Wright (formerly of the multi-million-selling group Chic, "Dance, Dance, Dance"). With this, their first Christmas-themed special, these heavenly-voiced performers will delight audiences with timeless holiday classics, as well as a few of their world famous high-energy hits. James Arena (author of the book First Ladies of Disco narrates this performance). click here

9:00 PM

SEATTLE DANCE COLLECTIVE presents The Only Thing You See Now - The new works series continues with a world premiere by SeaPertls filmed on the Seattle waterfront, commissioned by SDC and created under the constraints of the pandemic. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Ben Davis (John Dickinson in 1776, 2019; Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, 2019; Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017; Curly in Oklahoma!, 2015; Emile de Becque in South Pacific, 2013; Galahad in Spamalot 2013), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, 2017), Mykal Kilgore (Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly in Newsies, 2017; Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, 2016; Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!, 2014) celebrate iconic men from past Muny seasons. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You