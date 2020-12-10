Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, December 10 with James Monroe Iglehart, Darius de Haas and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 10, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: James Monroe Iglehart. click here

Oops!... I Streamed It Again - Oops!... I Streamed It Again is an eclectic crossover concert featuring favourite classic pop and rock tunes, alongside contemporary musical theatre. You'll experience surprising reinterpretations of Robyn, Britney and Bowie, powerhouse duets from Wicked, Hadestown, and Rock of Ages, and more. The concert is performed by five incredible artists who met as part of the original company of the UK musical & Juliet: Jordan Luke Gage, Tim Mahendran, Grace Mouat, Oliver Tompsett, and 2020 Olivier Award Winner Cassidy Janson. Expect serious pop vocal stylings, soulful ballads, and some irreverent banter from this extremely talented five-some. click here

A Closer Listen with Seton Hawkins & Yunie Mojica - Jazz at Lincoln Center: We celebrate what would be Clark Terry's 100th birthday by checking out some of our favorite CT solos and recordings, with special guest Kenny Rampton! click here

1:00 PM

Only You Will Recognize The Signal - Part 6 - A live serial space opera from the creators of the world's first Zoom opera All Decisions Will Be Made By Consensus and the digital surveillance opera Looking at You. The travelers aboard the Grand Crew, a very massive luxury emigrant craft, expected to remain in therapeutic hypothermia until arrival at their new home planet. Unfortunately, the technology has been compromised. Isolated in their pods, the unfrozen migrants find themselves entangled in a shared phantasmagoria that smells like sour gummi worms. They are stuck in mid-transition between planet A and planet B, between the end of the old life and the beginning of the new life, between memory and amnesia. They can't finish the job of erasing the past, and they can't move into the tenebrous future. Don't worry: the ship's computer, Bob, has a plan. Final Premiere - Thursday December 17th at 7pm click here

2:30 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Robert Creighton - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Seasons, Caterpillars And All Sorts Of Things - During this interactive workshop, Puppet Artist Nehprii Amenii, will lead children and families in a creative conversation about Change. This session will provide a space for participants to reflect on and discuss some of the changes they've noticed for within their own lives, families and community... as well as some of the changes they hope to happen next! Space is Limited to 15 Participants. Make a Reservation to Participate on Zoom. click here

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' 'That's Life,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, "Christmas My Way" invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

Roy Nathanson's 5pm Porch Concert Ensemble: World of Fire - Joe's Pub Live! - Late March 2020, in a shuttered New York City due to Covid, saxophonist Roy Nathanson took a cue from Italians who sang to the world from their balconies, and he marched out onto his own second-story Brooklyn porch to play "Amazing Grace." He committed to playing one healing song each day, at precisely 5pm. Roy's musician neighbors heard the call and joined him on the Flatbush sidewalk to improvise and share the music together. After an impressive 82 consecutive days of 5pm concerts with an expanding local audience, the musicians turned to creating a learning program for local youth, whose summer camp was cancelled and were unable to do much of anything during the lockdown. Making music together under the supervision of professional musicians revealed a remarkable balm for the Covid blues. This 23-minute film documents the culminating performance of the 5pm Porch Concert Ensemble and their students. "World of Fire" is a pandemic-aware procession that visits a suite of diverse musical and cultural styles on the porches, driveways, yards, and sidewalks of Marlborough Road. It is one neighborhood's heartfelt response to a city, a country, and a world that is now so full of Fire. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

6:30 PM

Composers In Focus II: Tania León - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Composer, conductor, and pianist Tania León talks with oboist James Austin Smith about motivation, influences, inspiration, and her work A La Par for Piano and Percussion. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

Darius de Haas: Let Me Carry You This Christmas - Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! Darius de Haas has performed in the original Broadway productions of RENT, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Shuffle Along and the hit TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (he's the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin"). In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas." He will also premiere his upcoming holiday single "Let Me Carry You This Christmas." Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as a singer, recording artist and actor. On Broadway, he has been seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Marie Christine, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Shuffle Along. click here

There's a Song for Everything - There's a Song for Everything" is a celebration of all of life's musical moments benefiting Be An #ArtsHero, a national, non-partisan grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture's contribution to the economy. The program will feature a selection of songs on the theme of "Highs and Lows," music that artists turn to during tough times, accompanied by stories of resilience and triumph over adversity. Organized by Carissa L. Strauss, the benefit concert seeks to bring awareness to the 2.7 million Arts Workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. "As we turn to artists to entertain and hearten us during this ongoing lockdown, we must remember that Arts and Culture is essential to the recovery of not only our economy, but also of our culture," said Strauss. Who: Performances by Fredi Walker-Browne (Original Broadway cast of RENT), Ben Ptashinsky (@equityben), Joan Schubin (Arts Educator), Thomas Craig Buckley and Michael Salas (Teaching Artist with the LA Philharmonic), Jim Schubin (The Fantasticks, Off-Broadway, "The Honeymoon Phase"), Donté Wilder, Deánna Giulietti (NY Regional Premiere of Heathers, @deannagiulietti TikTok), Allison Pearlman (@thirstyonmain TikTok), Kathy Guryan (Disney World Equity Performer). click here

2020 CyberTank Highlights! The High Captain - In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they're high on the barge's petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new "captain" of the island. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and John Tomlinson. conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 18, 2017. click here

Live From Dizzy's - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Best Shows- Robert O'Hara's BARBECUE - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, Heather Simms. Directed by Robert O'Hara. click here

A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret - Music director and "cabaret sensation" Chris Tsujiuchi trots out the ugly sweaters, defiles beloved carols, takes centre stage and put on a hell of a show, as his band of merry musicians helps him raise the spirit of the season. Amazing music, riffing, comedy, improv, surprise special guests, even choreography... what more could you ask for?! click here

Made in Jersey featuring Elizabeth Walsh - Microtonal musician Elizabeth Walsh presents her multi-disciplinary work "Dream Window" using video projection, spoken word and percussive instruments. Join us after the performance for a live Q&A with Elizabeth. click here

ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY - Several of Broadway's best shows will take over the streets of New York City with special performances from the casts of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."The night will also showcase special sneak peaks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. click here