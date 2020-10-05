Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, October 5- with Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 5, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Andy Karl & Orfeh - She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Orfeh and Andy were most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues! The evening's theme is Spotlight on Asian American and Pacific Islander Voices and is set to feature Sasha Diamond (Blindspot), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, A Chorus Line), Lucille Lortel Award Winner Helen Park (Composer KPOP), Conrad Ricamora (The King and I, How To Get Away With Murder), and Lucille Lortel Award Winner Jason Tam (Be More Chill, A Chorus Line). click here

Juilliard Virtual Gala - Juilliard students are doing the extraordinary-pivoting in this moment and creating new paradigms of artistic innovation and collaboration. Wherever we may be in the world, our community has stayed connected. We look forward to uniting for this special occasion, which will honor the talent across our music, dance, and drama divisions and feature appearances by alumni artists. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 1998: Stars of Summer. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - Rome & America: Joined at Birth - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. From October 8, 2016. click here

Red Bull Theater- "I HATE THE MOOR" WITH PATRICK PAGE - Celebrated Shakespearean actor and Tony Award-nominee PATRICK PAGE will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Iago's speech from the first act Shakespeare's Othello click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Act 2... with Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

9:00 PM

DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY - The event will be a one hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers.. You'll get to hear first hand why a Joe Biden presidency is important to them and to the future of this country. Special guests include Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Nikki M. James, Jerry Mitchell, and Sergio Trujillo, Tony nominees Adrienne Barbeau, Danny Burstein, Charlotte d'Amboise, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Beth Malone, Terrence Mann , Rory O'Malley, Valarie Pettiford; Jessica Lee Goldyn, JoAnn M. Hunter, James T. Lane, Jess LeProtto, Gerry McIntyre, Stephanie Pope, Josh Walden and BroadwayWorld's James Kinney and choreographer Reed Luplau, among others. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You