Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 13- with Ali Stroker, Sarah Jessica Parker and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 13, 2020.

What can you watch today?

11:30am- Sophie Evans performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!

1:30pm- Lauren Samuels performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Sarah Jessica Parker!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with a Jagged Little Pill reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Ali Stroker, Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz (baby chemist), Nathan Richardson. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome continues with Charles Busch "Native New Yorker". Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Dvořák's Rusalka

(starring Renée Fleming and Piotr Beczała, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Cipriano and Rapp sings from their living room!

Jesus Christ Superstar cast & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Exit the King!

Thomas sing from the vault!

Get your workout on with MFF!





